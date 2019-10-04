Amid Ukraine furor, IRS whistleblower alleges Treasury wrongdoing

Jeff Stein:

We actually first became aware of this whistle-blower complaint back over the summer, when, as part of his lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking President Trump's tax returns, the House Democrat who is leading that push disclosed that he'd received information that suggested improper interference related to the president or the vice president's tax returns.

What we have learned recently and what we published yesterday is that that complaint comes from a senior IRS — a career IRS official and names at least one Treasury official as being implicated in potential interference of the president or vice president's audit of their return.

I think it's really clear — and we try to stress in the story and I will try to stress here — that we do not know what kind of interference this refers to. Is it someone calling and saying, stand down, don't go too hard on the president and his audit or his return?

We have no proof of that right now. This could be as simple as an informational call to say, hey, what's the deal with the president or vice president's audit?

That said, even that level of communication case between political officials at the Treasury Department and career department at the IRS, who are supposed to be completely walled off from political consideration, according to the former IRS commissioners I have spoken to, according to legal experts, that could be seen as extremely unusual and potentially dangerous to the integrity of the audit process, which has gotten so much attention recently.