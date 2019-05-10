Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday he will no longer attend the annual investment conference in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump’s returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn’t provide Trump’s tax records because the panel’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Neal is reminding the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS “shall furnish” the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress’ tax-writing committees. He says Ways and Means “has never been denied” a request.

By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

@APAndrewTaylor

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 10 UN pact on plastic waste approved by most nations, but not U.S.

  2. Watch May 10 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s subpoena standoff, China trade war

  3. Watch May 10 U.S.-China trade talks end without a deal. Why both sides feel they have the leverage

  4. Read May 09 Who will pay for Trump’s tariff hike?

  5. Watch May 09 Racial divides on display as Red Sox players of color boycott White House visit

The Latest