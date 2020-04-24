Amy Klobuchar on her COVID-19 fears for rural America

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:

Well, I think it's a combination of things.

Our governor and our elected officials have tried as much to speak as one voice, and we have been very clear about — the governor has — about people staying at home. We have also looked at things like hunting and fishing and keeping that open, as well as some of our home repairs, things like that.

I think that has helped in trying to figure out — and no one is going to figure out the right formula. No one's seen anything like this before, but we're trying to do our best.

The other thing we have done recently is, I have worked hard to get Mayo's serum test approved in Washington. And now we have reached an agreement, the governor has, with Mayo and University of Minnesota, so the plan is to be testing up to 20,000 a day, which for a state of our size, is pretty significant.

And the one thing I would add, though, Judy, is what we have seen in our state, like you have seen all over the country, in Georgia and other places. The highest per capita is sometimes rural areas, not the highest gross number of cases, but the highest per capita.

And I am really concerned that we're not prepared for rural America. Of course we have more seniors. We have less of hospitals and ventilators and the like, and so we really start have to focusing on that.