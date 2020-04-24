An infectious disease expert on the dangers of Trump’s ‘non-scientific’ claims

Michael Osterholm:

You know, at this point, we don't know how it will play out.

And what I mean, by that is, is that we are going to find a virus wanting and moving forward to infect 60 to 70 percent of us. That's just simply how much infection is going to have to occur to develop immunity in the population, before it will start to shut down that transmission.

But I just want to remind everyone that, if you look back on the influenza virus model of pandemic flu, what we saw were waves. We — the last 10 influenza pandemics over the past 250 years, they emerged, two in our Northern Hemisphere, winter, three in our spring, two in our summer, and three in the fall.

And in every instance, about six months after the initial wave hit, we saw a much larger peak, a bigger wave that hit. And I think, here, we don't know if this is going to do that. This is a coronavirus. It's not a flu virus. But it's surely one acting like a flu virus.

And people have to be aware of this and understand that whatever we're going to do to kind of control it over the upcoming months is not going to be easy, and it may take multiple different efforts to do that.

But it's not over with, by a long shot.