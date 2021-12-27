Amy Walter and Asma Khalid on the omicron variant, inflation and Dem agenda

Amy Walter:

Right, though, again, it comes back — all the way back to COVID and COVID fatigue.

And the fact of the matter is, our lives aren't back to normal and that whether it is doing this broadcast once again remotely, we're going to be on more Zoom calls, so many flights were canceled over the holidays because of flight attendants and other staff members who are sidelined over COVID, I mean, we just are reminded over and over again that we have not turned the corner.

And this is the challenge for a president in pushing policies, especially on things like Build Back Better, or even the infrastructure bill, that don't seem to many voters to be directly related to the challenges that they're having right at this very moment.

Now, there's only so much any president could do in beating back the pandemic. But, as I said, I think the challenge for this president will always be finding some success there. He had early success, or at least people were giving him credit in part because we were getting people vaccinated, we were getting past that early phase.

Delta put that in a very different context, and now Omicron just a reminder that this thing isn't going away for quite some time. I think the other challenge that the White House has had is, they have been promoting an agenda that is really expansive with a majority that is tiny, tiny.

In a 50/50 Senate, this was always the reality. It was always going to be a challenge even to get some of the basics through, but to push Build Back Better especially, something that has such a big price tag, so many pieces that have to fall into place for this to happen, and doing it, again, at a time where people are feeling pessimistic about the state of the economy because they're pessimistic about the state of the pandemic, that is the challenge.