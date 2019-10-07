Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on Trump’s Ukraine call defense, Sanders’ heart health

Amy Walter:

We just don't know yet if it's making that much of a difference. The reality, I think, is, what impeachment has done is sort of frozen the 2020 race in place. In some ways, that is good for Joe Biden, because we were starting to see him slipping in the early states to Elizabeth Warren. She was starting to gain even in the national polls.

So to sort of freeze that momentum of hers would be good. It's also bad for those lower-tier candidates trying to break through. But it's also not clear if, because Joe Biden's name is — to your point, it's in the news all the time with just the words Ukraine, son, appearance. That might be able to get into the minds of voters, sort of stick there.