An election expert answers viewer questions about voting

David Becker:

Well, perhaps as many as 50 percent of all ballots will be mail ballots this year. The highest we have ever had before was in 2016, where almost 25 percent of mail ballots came in by — came in by mail, rather.

And how that's handled is, those get returned to the election office. Often, many, if not most of them are returned in person by the voters, often in drop boxes or election offices, or sometimes even in the polling places themselves. So you don't need to rely upon the mail for that.

And once they get there, according to state law, they can begin processing them at various times. Some states allow processing those ballots early, before Election Day. In other states, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, for instance, require that that not be started until Election Day itself, election morning.

But what happens is, election officials, multiple election officials, review those ballots, to make sure they're properly cast. They will look at the personal information on the envelope to make sure it matches the voter's file, and they will match the signature on file to the voter's file to see if it matches, make sure that they're properly cast by the right voter.

And once they're sure of that, they will then remove the ballot from the envelope and place it into a scanner to be counted. Depending on how many of those ballots are and how early a state can start counting them will depend on how soon we know what the results are from those mail ballots.