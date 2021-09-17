An inside look at Ken Burns’ latest film ‘Muhammad Ali’

Amna Nawaz:

And now a behind-the-scenes look at how documentarian Ken Burns makes his films and a look at the place where he's been doing that work for four decades.

Jeffrey Brown visited Burns at his studio to talk about his latest documentary, "Muhammad Ali," which premieres this Sunday on PBS and airs over four nights, and the larger context and conflicts now in telling America's story in a time of racial reckoning.

This report is part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.