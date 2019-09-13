Ken Burns on his country music love story

Ken Burns:

So, here's the deal.

One of the surprising things about this series is, women are central to this story in a way they aren't in jazz or other forms, which are fraternities. And country music is not immune to the indignities that women have to suffer everywhere.

But what's so interesting is, the original instrumentalist, the original guitar player is Mother Maybelle Carter. She's singing with Sara Carter. And you have got a whole line of women.

When you get through Patsy to Loretta, we're in the mid-'60s. Nobody in rock 'n' roll is singing, "Don't come home a drinking with loving on your mind."

Think about what we're talking about, spousal abuse, spousal rape, a woman's right to her own body, even in marriage, women's rights in general.

Now, this is the same year that the National Organization for Women is founded, the same year that women's liberation enters the lexicon.

Loretta is not copping to a philosophy, but she's speaking to women everywhere, who know exactly what she's talking about.

For me, all of these things, race or creativity or commerce or women, are all trumped by how powerful this music is. I did not expect to be so moved. As someone who felt I was in love with other kinds of music, I have fallen in love with this music. It has moved me to my core.

I mean, when Hank Williams says, "I'm so lonesome, I could cry," there's nobody that doesn't know what he's talking about. "The silence of a falling star lights up a purple sky, and as I wonder where you are, I'm so lonesome, I could cry."