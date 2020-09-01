An Iraqi official on why the country’s government needs ‘radical measures’

Nick Schifrin:

But he has struggled to de-arm Shia militias likely responsible for Basra assassinations.

The U.S. is reducing troop levels and transferring bases to Iraqi control, saying the Iraqi military is more capable. But the main challenge is governance. Kadhimi, who is U.S.-backed, has positioned himself as a reformer since becoming prime minister in May.

But he inherited crises of security, economy, and leadership all at once.

And I'm joined now by Ali Allawi, the finance minister of Iraq.

Mr. Minister, welcome to the "NewsHour."

It seems like your job is massive. One expert described it this way. You have to deregulate, de-corrupt and de-militia. What is the size of that challenge?