Analyzing long-term impact, side effects and risks of COVID shot for kids

William Brangham:

So, these kind of concerns and questions are what pediatricians and other medical professionals will likely hear about in the days ahead.

So, we are going to try to answer some of them now.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado is chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Infectious Diseases. And she has been a principal investigator in the Pfizer vaccine trials. She gets no payments from Pfizer.

Dr. Maldonado, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I loved hearing from all those different parents. And I want to just sort of dive right into some of their questions, a combination of questions here. One parent expressed a concern that there were too few kids in the trials and that then, when you start vaccinating potentially tens of millions of kids, that new problems could crop up.

Another parent expressed the concern that, well, we haven't been vaccinating for that long, so what happens if, a year from now, two years from now could a problem come up? What about those concerns?

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Committee on Infectious Diseases Chair, American Academy Of Pediatrics: Well, thank you for those questions.

And it's natural for a brand-new virus and a new vaccine, that people will have questions. And I think the first thing I would like to say is that the American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents 67,000 pediatricians around the country, has been really keeping up to date around the facts about COVID, about COVID vaccines.

And pediatricians around the country are waiting anxiously to answer questions for parents. So, I think, for vaccine-hesitant families, it's really important to contact your providers. If you don't have a private provider, your public health provider will be happy to answer questions for you. So this is a natural fear of a new disease that we're seeing.

But regarding the clinical trials, the number of people enrolled, the number of children enrolled is about the same and sometimes a little higher than other vaccines for children. And in context of the other age groups that have been studied, we have already seen hundreds of millions of doses given to older children and adults.

So, we have a very good sense of how these vaccines work, what the safety is like, and what the effectiveness is.

And in particular now, what this particular set of studies did is really put a fine point on what happens specifically with this age group. And what we saw was that the side effects, the effectiveness, all of that is very similar, if not better in some cases, than what we saw in older children and adults.

And so, regarding the vaccine itself, the platform itself has been around for decades. So we know that this vaccine itself will disintegrate as soon as the immune response is elicited. It is gone, eliminated from the body, and there really is no risk at this point that we can see for side effects long-term.

However, we will need to study this vaccine, like we study any other vaccine, for long-term impacts. And to date, with all of our safety systems in the U.S., we have not seen long-term impacts from vaccines that we have used in children before.