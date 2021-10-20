What parents need to know about vaccinating young children against COVID-19

William Brangham:

Judy, the White House is hoping for this authorization from the FDA and the CDC for Pfizer's vaccine within a few weeks. That's after federal regulators examine the safety and efficacy of a low-dose vaccine for kids.

Once approved, shots could begin as soon as November. Yet some parents question if the vaccine is necessary for their kids and if there are other options available.

Here to answer some of those questions is Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo. She's lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Testing Insights initiative.

Dr. Nuzzo, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

The Biden administration seems very optimistic that they're going to get this authorization, but between here and there, there's still a lot of scrutiny over these vaccines for kids. What kind of things are the FDA and CDC looking at?

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: Sure.

And I think it's important to stress that there still is a regulatory process that has to happen, and there are going to be independent panels of experts both convened by the CDC and the FDA to review the data. They're going to be looking at how children fared after receiving the vaccine from a safety perspective and they're actually going to be looking at certain levels of protection in the children's immune systems that would suggest that they are maybe protected if they are exposed to the virus.

We don't have the same kind of monitoring for severe illness in children, like we did for adults, because children are less likely to experience severe illness, but they will look for some level of — that the vaccines offer for protection.