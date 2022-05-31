Analyzing the ban on Russian oil with a European Parliament member

Nick Schifrin
As the European Union stepped up the pressure on Russia Tuesday by pledging to cut back on Russia oil purchases, the prospects of ending the war soon look grim. Radoslaw Sikorski, a European Parliament member who has held a number of senior positions in the Polish government, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss what victory in Ukraine could look like and new European sanctions.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
