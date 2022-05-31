EU leaders agree to Russian oil ban amid relentless assault in eastern Ukraine

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin

Russian forces kept up a relentless onslaught Tuesday in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian said Russians now control half the city of Sievierodonetsk. Meanwhile, Moscow embargoed a European Union agreement to ban 90 percent of Russian oil imports. Nick Schifrin reports.

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

