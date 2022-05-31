EU leaders agree to Russian oil ban amid relentless assault in eastern Ukraine

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Leave your feedback
Russian forces kept up a relentless onslaught Tuesday in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian said Russians now control half the city of Sievierodonetsk. Meanwhile, Moscow embargoed a European Union agreement to ban 90 percent of Russian oil imports. Nick Schifrin reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: