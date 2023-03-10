Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, another strong jobs report complicates the prospects for more interest rate hikes aimed at stopping rising prices. Then, a new storm brings the potential for life-threatening floods and mudslides in parts of California already hard hit by heavy rain and snow. Plus, Ukraine's heavy use of ammunition in its fight against Russia is causing challenges for arms manufacturers.
