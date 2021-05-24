Anti-Semitic attacks spread like ‘wildfire’ in the US during Gaza conflict

Jonathan Greenblatt:

Yes.

It is certainly true that in the past, conflagrations in the Middle East between Israeli and the Palestinians or its neighbors have created an — or catalyzed an uptick in anti-Semitism in America.

But what we are seeing now is more drastic and, frankly, more dangerous. The ADL track between the two weeks of the conflict and the two weeks before a 63 percent increase. And that surge is far greater than what we have seen in prior incidents, like 2014, for example.

But what I would also note is not just the quantitative, but the qualitative. The span of these attacks, they spread like wildfire across the country. You mentioned a few, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida, acts of harassment and vandalism and violence.

So, number one, the span is much greater than what we have seen, but secondly the tone, the brazenness, the audacity of these assaults in broad daylight. We have seen people basically say, if you are wearing a Jewish star, you must be a Zionist and you should be killed.

We have seen people hurling bottles and objects at homes with mezuzot on the door that were identifiably Jewish. We have seen people driving cars or marauding through Jewish neighborhoods and yelling, "We're going to rape your women," right, or yelling things like "Allahu akbar," and literally then wreaking physical violence on people.

And one of the incidents that was captured was in broad daylight in Times Square, a group of people beating and bloodying a Jewish man whose only crime was he was wearing a kippah, to the point where he was left unconscious in the street while people kicked him, bloodied him with like crutches. It was really quite disgusting.

And to think that this is happening in America is really unconscionable.