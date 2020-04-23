Appreciative neighbors howl for health care workers in Missoula

Judy Woodruff:

If we look around, we do see signs of solidarity are keeping pace with the spread of the virus.

It started with singing from open windows in Italy. Now cheers for essential workers are heard around the world, from Madrid to Canada to New York.

The latest trend, howling, is echoing through neighborhoods across the country.

Montana PBS' Breanna McCabe lets us listen in on what has become a nightly ritual in Missoula.