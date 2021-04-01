What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

April 1, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, George Floyd's girlfriend testifies to life before his death at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. We talk to supporters and critics of President Joe Biden's infrastructure overhaul plan about its focus on creating jobs in renewable energy. Then, the Chinese government convicts seven pro-democracy leaders, tightening control on Hong Kong.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: