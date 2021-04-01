Thursday on the NewsHour, George Floyd's girlfriend testifies to life before his death at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. We talk to supporters and critics of President Joe Biden's infrastructure overhaul plan about its focus on creating jobs in renewable energy. Then, the Chinese government convicts seven pro-democracy leaders, tightening control on Hong Kong.
News Wrap: Southern California shooter that killed 4 identified6 min
Floyd’s girlfriend gives tear-filled testimony of his life on Day 4 of Chauvin trial3 min
Energy Sec. Granholm: Focus on renewable energy will protect U.S. ‘manufacturing backbone’9 min
Rep. Davis says Pelosi, Schumer not for bipartisanship on infrastructure plan7 min
Americans with disabilities, high-risk conditions struggle with vaccine eligibility8 min
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy leaders say it’s an ‘honor’ to be jailed over fight for freedom6 min
What Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ says about Black queerness8 min
A Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of palliative care in rural communities
