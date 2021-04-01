Floyd’s girlfriend gives tear-filled testimony of his life on Day 4 of Chauvin trial

Fred De Sam Lazaro:

Derek Chauvin's defense is trying to convince jurors that Floyd's drug use, coupled with underlying health conditions, actually caused his death.

An autopsy revealed Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system when he died. Ross told jurors she took Floyd to the hospital in March 2020, just two months before his death, for what she later learned was an overdose.

Shortly after Ross' testimony, lawyers for Floyd's family released a statement, saying: "We fully expected the defense to put George's character and struggles with addiction on trial, because that is the go-to tactic when the facts are not on your side."

Lawyers also questioned a Minneapolis police sergeant who came to the scene after Floyd died.