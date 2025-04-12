April 12, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran begin as they discuss sanctions and the future of Iran’s advancing nuclear program. Then, an investigation of why more patients are getting hit with unexpected fees when they go to the doctor’s office. Plus, the joys and challenges of raising children as a parent with disabilities.

Segments From This Episode

