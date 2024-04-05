Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, two Israeli officers are disciplined after the military admits to making a “grave mistake” in killing seven aid workers in Gaza. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks on the massive effort required to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reopen the city’s port. Plus, what you need to know ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.