Arabic music breaks through to new audiences with help of streaming and social media

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Deema Zein
Deema Zein
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Leave your feedback
With the use of streaming and social media apps, it seems like Arabic music is breaking through to new audiences. The PBS NewsHour's Deema Zein spoke to two experts on what this moment means for the music world and the Arab community.
Deema Zein is an associate producer of digital video. She produces and hosts PBS Newshour's new digital series Five Stories.
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the Senior Editor for video and special projects at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more