News Wrap: Intense manhunt continues for Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbors

In our news wrap Monday, a manhunt is widening for a Texas gunman accused of killing five of his neighbors in a rural town north of Houston, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1 and Russia unleashed a morning volley of missiles which wounded dozens in its second major air assault on Ukraine in three days.
Geoff Bennett:
Welcome to the "NewsHour."
An intense manhunt is widening tonight for a Texas gunman who killed five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, in a rural town north of Houston.
Amna Nawaz:
The shooting happened late Friday night, yet the FBI says they still have zero leads, leaving the small community and an entire nation on edge.
Stephanie Sy has our report.
Stephanie Sy:
Wilson Garcia's head hung low as he wept. The gunman who killed his wife and son over the weekend remains at large, potentially still armed and dangerous.
Wilson Garcia, Father and Husband of Victims (through translator): I'm trying to be strong for my kids. My daughter, she kind of knows what's going on, but it's difficult when she comes in she starts to ask for mommy and her brother.
Other children in the home were shielded from the hail of bullets by two women who were killed, five victims in all, including 9-year old Daniel Enrique Laso.
Garcia says he had asked his neighbor to fire rounds in a part of his yard that wouldn't wake his sleeping baby. Instead, minutes later, the gunman walked up to the family's home in a rural area northeast of Houston, loading up an AR-15-style rifle.
Garcia's wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, was killed at the front door.
Wilson Garcia (through translator):
He came and shot, without saying anything. Boom. And my wife fell. Then he went inside the house to look for everyone.
The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, is still on the loose. The "NewsHour" confirmed that he has been deported multiple times and entered the U.S. illegally. He has a previous DUI conviction.
The Texas governor offered a $50,000 reward for the fugitive, and the FBI has put up an additional $30,000.
James Smiyh, FBI Houston Special Agent:
We do not know where he is. We don't have any tips right now to where he may be. And that's why we have come up with this reward, so that, hopefully, somebody out there can call us.
Authorities identify Oropesa through an identity card issued by Mexican authorities to citizens outside the country and through doorbell camera footage. They have also recovered the AR-15 used in the shootings.
The county sheriff dismissed questions about the victim's immigration status.
Greg Capers, San Jacinto County, Texas, Sheriff:
I don't care if he was here legally. I don't care if he was here illegally. He was in my county. Five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is, in my county, protecting my people, to the best of our ability.
The victims were all originally from Honduras. More than 200 police are going door to door, as the search for the shooter stretches to a third day.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy.
