Architect Maya Lin helps a museum tell the larger story of Asian Americans

Maya Lin is known for her memorials, architecture, and her art. A new project adds a very personal side to her story and of millions of other Asian Americans. As the Museum of Chinese in America seeks to expand its own presence and the larger American story. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

