First Black winner of Pritzker Architecture Prize discusses his community-focused designs

The biggest international prize in architecture will be awarded Friday in London to an architect known for his work on buildings that address social needs, particularly in African countries. This year’s prize also made history, as Francis Kéré became the first African and first Black architect to receive the honor. Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

