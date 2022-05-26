First Black winner of Pritzker Architecture Prize discusses his community-focused designs

Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
The biggest international prize in architecture will be awarded Friday in London to an architect known for his work on buildings that address social needs, particularly in African countries. This year’s prize also made history, as Francis Kéré became the first African and first Black architect to receive the honor. Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
