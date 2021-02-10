Are Democrats connecting the dots on Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection?

Melody Barnes:
Well, I disagree with Elizabeth.
I think they are showing in every way what the former president did and what he intended, up to and including the fact that, even as this mob was overtaking the Capitol, even as members of the Senate and the House were literally running for their lives, and their staff was barricading themselves in their office, that the president didn't do anything.
In fact, he had encouraged this mob to go to the Capitol, because the vice president, his own partner, his running mate, wasn't doing what he wanted them to do. And they were up there, and they were chanting horrible things about the vice president, threatening his life. And, still, the president did nothing.
And one of the things that House managers pointed out was that this is a president who had every capability to say stop when he wanted to. He was saying, stop the steal. He could have said, stop the violence, stop the mob, stop the rioting. And there were crickets.
And I think one of the questions for the Republicans — and I think the House managers have done a good job in putting this on the table — they pointed out that this is a former president who was coming for them, meaning coming for the GOP, a crowd chanting, defeat the GOP, we're attacking the GOP.
This is a Republican Party that has worked to brand itself as being pro-law enforcement, patriotic, very religious. And what the House managers were showing were attacks on churches prior to this moment. They were showing attacks on law enforcement officers that were just unimaginable, with blue lives matter flags, while they were draped in the American flag.
And so I think the House managers are saying to them, do you want to protect a president who has incited this kind of violence, who has undermined a constitutional act of counting Electoral College votes, when, in fact, this president is not with you?
I think it's a question that they have put in front of the GOP to be playing in the background as they look at this evidence and consider these actions.
