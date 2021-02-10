Are Democrats connecting the dots on Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection?

Melody Barnes:

Right, Judy. And that's the case they have to make.

I believe that they are doing a very methodical job of doing that. Again, they have gone back for many, many months, and they are connecting the dots between what happened prior to November, prior to the election, pulling it all the way through that period, the former president's work in the courts that was highly unsuccessful, his attempts to badger and to push other Republicans, like Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger.

When that failed, then he invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., And, as the House managers said, he knew that they were violent. He knew that they were armed. He knew that they were coming with the intention to do his bidding. They called themselves the cavalry for the commander in chief.

And they connected all those dots to show that, even with that knowledge, that the former president whipped them into a frenzy at this — the rally, and then pointed them towards the Capitol.

And using his words, using his tweets, using the video, they have built, I think, a very, very compelling case, and then also said to the United States Senate, what would you have done, asking them to compare their own actions, their convictions to what the former president of the United States did and the way that they had to be protected by Capitol Police and law enforcement and how close many of them came to a really ugly, ugly demise.