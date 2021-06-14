Are the G-7 pledges to combat climate change enough? An expert weighs in

William Brangham:

That's right Judy.

Amid these promises, the flashing red warning signs of the impacts of climate change are coming fast and furiously. The American West is baking, suffering through a historically long mega-drought that threatens water supplies for millions and could trigger a punishing wildfire season.

In Antarctica, the protective barrier in front of one of the continent's biggest glaciers is disintegrating at a quicker pace than before, which could eventually cause enormous sea level rise. And our carbon emissions, the main driver of climate change, are building up in the atmosphere more than ever before in human history.

Given all of this, are Western leaders' promises to address this crisis enough?

For a reality check on that, I'm joined now by Rachel Kyte. She's the dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University. She worked at the World Bank on sustainable development and previously served as special representative to the U.N. secretary-general on sustainable energy.

Dean Kyte, very good very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

So the G7 leaders made a series of pledges. They are going to cut their carbon emissions by 2030. They're going to get to net zero by 2050. Do you think they're going to meet those pledges, and are those pledges enough?

Rachel Kyte, Dean, Fletcher School at Tufts University: Well, the short answer is that they have to if we're going to sort of sustain the kind of prosperity that we all hope for as we know it.

The 2050 commitment is really about putting our economy in balance with the chemistry of the planet. Working back, the leading rich countries of the world, the G7, have to cut their he mixes really aggressively over the next decade. So those commitments mean decarbonizing our energy systems, decarbonizing our transport systems, building up new energy systems, renewable energy, green hydrogen, et cetera.

There's no reason why we can't do that. We have a lot of energy technology that can be deployed now. There's plenty of finance in the system, but we're quite wasteful with it. And we have a lot of incumbency and inertia in our system.

And, really, what I think the world was looking to for the G7 was a really bold commitment that they will lead by example from the front and that they will generate extraordinary amounts of resources to help other countries who didn't cause the problem come along as well.