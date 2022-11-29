Arizona’s election certification delayed by baseless claims of fraud

Stephanie Sy:

Right there in the middle of that panel of election officials, the man who joins us now, the chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, a self-described lifelong Republican.

Chairman Gates, it's good to have you back on the "NewsHour" here.

Describe the acrimony you felt at that meeting last night. And did the truth about the midterm election come out in the end?

Bill Gates (R), Chairman, Maricopa County, Arizona, Board of Supervisors: Yes, well, thanks for having me.

Look, we — my colleagues and I agreed that it was very important to have public comment, to have people come and speak about their concerns about this election. It's an important part of the process. And we were actually just looking at some of our statistics on last night's meeting. It was the most people we have ever had watch one of our meetings from looking at YouTube. So there's a lot of interest in it.

And there were some strong words, no question about that. But, again, that's everyone's right to say those things. Now, unfortunately, a lot of those people who had a lot of bad things to say about Maricopa County, once they spoke, they left. So they didn't stick around to hear the explanation of the election by our two co-directors of elections, in which they responded to a lot of those questions and issues that were raised.

But, in the end — this is the important thing for everyone to understand — is that everyone who wanted to vote had the opportunity to vote, their vote was counted if they were an eligible voter. And that's why my colleagues and I voted yesterday to certify the canvass of the election.