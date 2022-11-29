Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Democrats push for legislation in the remaining days before Republicans take control of the House. The head of a far-right militia group is convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Plus, the Supreme Court hears a case challenging the Biden administration's authority to decide who gets deported.
