November 29, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Democrats push for legislation in the remaining days before Republicans take control of the House. The head of a far-right militia group is convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Plus, the Supreme Court hears a case challenging the Biden administration's authority to decide who gets deported.

Segments From This Episode

