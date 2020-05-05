Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says ‘individual discipline’ key to reopening safely

Governor Asa Hutchinson:

Well, it is a concern.

And the University of Washington, even though they have missed their modeling significantly as they made projections for Arkansas and other states, it is still a good warning.

And, certainly, it is a concern to us whenever you look at — we're relying upon individual, we're relying upon employers to do the right thing. I think they're being very, very genuine.

We have got 60 processing plants in Arkansas. Thank goodness we don't have any that have shut down because of positive tests. But it's a concern. It's a risk. They have got to do the right thing every day.

But the key is that, sure, we're going to have incidents of a positive test in a business or in some other activity. And we have got to be able to go in there. We have got to be able to do the tracing, know the sources of it, and expand that, and then be able to control it.

And that's how you move through this pandemic and end it, but also be able to continue with an economy that is vital, and people need to work.

So, I think we have — we're balancing it right. But the key, again, is that individual discipline. And not everybody is going to exercise that. And that is a worry.

But I think we're — we're doing it the right way. And I think, as a nation, every state is different, and every state has got — is a different trajectory, a different peak time.

And so the governors have a lot of discretion. We're exercising it here. And look at the statistics. We're — we're going in the right direction. I think we're one of 15 states that's moving down in our caseload.