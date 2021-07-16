Arkansas hospitals expect COVID admissions to double by August due to the unvaccinated

Judy Woodruff:

The Biden administration sounded the alarm today about a surge of COVID cases in some states and the direct connection with low vaccination rates.

The Centers for Disease Control reported about 33,000 new COVID cases in the U.S. yesterday. That is a rise in new cases of about 70 percent, compared with a week ago. Hospital admissions are up too, by 36 percent, and the average death toll of the past week has climbed to 211 people a day.

During a briefing today, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other top officials outlined the danger.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky , CDC Director: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.