Arkansas police officers suspended after a video shows brutal beating

Amna Nawaz:

A new video shared widely online is raising questions once again about police use of force.

Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been removed from duty after bystander video captured two of them beating a suspect during an arrest, while the third holds him down. Police said officers were responding to threats made at a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock. Authorities have not suggested that the suspect was armed. State police are now conducting an investigation.

Now, it's a graphic video, so we are only showing a bit of it. As seen on social media, the 27-year-old man is pinned down, then punched and kneed repeatedly. Later in the video, his head seems to be slammed to the ground.

The man was taken to a hospital and later arrested. This afternoon, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson criticized the officers' conduct.