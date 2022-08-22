Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, three Arkansas police officers are suspended after a video emerges showing them brutally assaulting a suspect during an arrest. Then, a dire hunger crisis grows in South Sudan as the head of the World Food Program warns of a looming global catastrophe. Plus, Europe's rivers begin drying up, creating problems for the shipping industry and raising climate change concerns.
