Army base renamed after Black veterans as military plans to stop honoring Confederates

Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
For the first time, U.S. Army bases will be named after women and Black officers instead of only white men. Fort Lee, named for Robert E. Lee, became Fort Gregg-Adams for two Black officers who made significant contributions to the Army. It is one of nine renamed bases, part of a Congressional and military effort to commemorate American heroes rather than traitors. Nick Schfirin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
