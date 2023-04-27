Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, the Air National Guardsman charged with leaking classified documents appears in court as prosecutors allege a pattern of troubling behavior. Disney punches back against Gov. Ron DeSantis as his war against "wokeism" has turned into a drawn-out legal battle. Plus, an Army base is renamed after two Black veterans, part of a broader plan to stop honoring the Confederacy.
