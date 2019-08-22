As 2020 Democratic field shrinks again, rumors of a new GOP challenger for Trump

Judy Woodruff:

There is word the White House has backed off a plan to slash more than $4 billion in U.S. foreign aid. The about-face is being widely reported tonight.

The cuts would have included humanitarian relief, peacekeeping and global health initiatives, among other areas. But lawmakers and some top Trump administration officials warned that they could harm national security and jeopardize budget negotiations.

The Democratic presidential field is smaller by one tonight. and there are reports that the Republican field might grow by one.

John Yang has our campaign 2020 roundup.