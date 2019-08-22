As 2020 Democratic field shrinks again, rumors of a new GOP challenger for Trump

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has become the third 2020 Democrat to drop out of the race, announcing he will pursue a third term as governor instead. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who also recently ended his presidential campaign, says he will run for the Senate. And there are rumors of a potential new primary challenger to President Trump on the Republican side. John Yang reports.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
There is word the White House has backed off a plan to slash more than $4 billion in U.S. foreign aid. The about-face is being widely reported tonight.
The cuts would have included humanitarian relief, peacekeeping and global health initiatives, among other areas. But lawmakers and some top Trump administration officials warned that they could harm national security and jeopardize budget negotiations.
The Democratic presidential field is smaller by one tonight. and there are reports that the Republican field might grow by one.
John Yang has our campaign 2020 roundup.
-
Jay Inslee:
I'm not going to be the president, so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race.
-
John Yang:
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee becomes the third Democrat to drop out of the 2020 presidential campaign, deciding instead to seek a third term as governor.
Inslee made fighting climate change his signature campaign issue, and encouraged other 2020 hopefuls to adopt his far-reaching policies.
Today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders unveiled his own plan. The Sanders Green New Deal declares a climate crisis, and calls for 100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by 2030, creating 20 million union jobs to combat climate change, and rejoining the Paris climate accord.
The Sanders campaign estimates the cost at $16.3 trillion, and says it will pay for itself in 15 years. Meanwhile, in Colorado:
-
John Kickenlooper:
I have always said Washington was a lousy place for a guy like me, who wants to get things done. But this is no time to walk away from the table.
-
John Yang:
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, who ended his own presidential campaign last week, today announced he's running for Senate, becoming the 14th Democrat vying to take on GOP Senator Cory Gardner.
But as the Democratic presidential field winnows down, the Republican side could grow. Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois says he is exploring a long-shot primary challenge against President Trump, whose support among Republicans in polls is as high as 90 percent.
The one-term Tea Party lawmaker and now talk radio host supported Mr. Trump in 2016, but has now become a frequent and loud critic.
-
Joe Walsh:
He's a horrible human being. He's a bad, bad guy. And every single day, every single day you, I and everybody watching us is reminded of how damn unfit he is.
-
John Yang:
Walsh would join former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in the GOP primary.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.