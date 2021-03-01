As a new vaccine becomes available, CDC chief warns against rolling back safeguards

Ezekiel Emanuel:

We don't know exactly how widespread they are, because we're not doing enough genetic testing of the viruses and variants.

We're getting to about 14,000, I think, is the latest count, and a lot of us experts think we need to be at 50,000 genetic sequences per week. But if you look at places like California, Florida, Georgia, a lot — almost all of their new cases are these variants, and that is very worrisome, because they are 40 percent to 50 percent more transmissible.

They double every 10 days or something. This is the kind of sequence we saw in Britain, Portugal, and other countries that had many more people in their hospitals, many more people requiring the intensive care unit. We have just come off this very, very bad surge.

The peak was, like, January 8 in cases and January 21 in deaths just six weeks ago. We don't want to repeat that with these new variants by easing up. And the new variants are worrisome, and we need to take a lot more precaution, and not just celebrate the good news of the graphs coming down.