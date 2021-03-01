Victim advocates say U.S. military gets an ‘F’ on sexual assault prevention

Nick Schifrin:

When service members report a sexual assault, by law, they're assigned a victim advocate.

And as you will hear from four victim advocates, the new commission must tackle fundamental problems.

Over the past decade, the number of reported sexual assaults has doubled from 3,327 in 2010 to 7,825 in 2019, but the actual number of sexual assaults, including those not reported, is estimated to be 20,000.

In a briefing last month obtained by "PBS NewsHour," the Army admitted soldiers are more likely to get raped by someone in the same uniform as you than you are to be shot by the enemy. And if you commit sexual assault within the Army, you're more likely than not able to get away with your crime.