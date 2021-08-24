As Afghan women see shrinking public spaces, one activist reveals how the world can help

Pashtana Durrani:

I mean, like taking Kabul was something that I already — it was like — in the back of your mind, you know that it's going to happen.

The minute they take Kandahar, it's for sure, the history has proven back in time again and again. The minute they take over Kandahar, they take over Kabul. It's like just a matter of days. In this situation, it was just a matter of hours.

So, when they took over Kandahar, I was pretty much sure that Afghanistan is gone and we probably have to get ready for all these things.

Now, I'm going to be honest. It was an emotional three days for me. I think I cried my eyes out. Majority of my interviews, I had very puffy eyes because I kept on crying. And my family, we didn't even know what to pack, what not to pack, what to do, what not to do, who to talk to.

Like, we left in such a hurry that there was no — like, nobody knew, what is the next step? What are we going to do? What are we going to do about schools, situation, future, anything?

So it was just a chaotic mess, and it has continued up until to this day.