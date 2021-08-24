Does the U.S. have any leverage with the Taliban?

Jane Ferguson:

There are so many more out there, Amna, many of them sleeping, bedding down for the night.

Some of them have been there for several days. There are also people in the city who are desperate to make it out here. All of us journalists field frantic calls from former interpreters or anybody who worked with the USAID or other agencies, and generally was known to work with the foreigners over the last 20 years, are really concerned, saying, the situation, can we get through to the airport?

So, for them, now this is a hard deadline. It applies pressure. But we have to also remember that they have to get to the airport anyway, and the Taliban have said that they're going to stop people from here on in, stop Afghans getting to the airport, and that the airport is really just there for foreigners who wish to leave to go.

So that essentially could end up stopping anybody's chances anyway of getting through. It's tonight that we're beginning to see the Taliban stopping Afghan civilians. Now, they have already had a kind of informal curfew in the evenings. It was never guaranteed anybody could get through checkpoints.

But, after tonight, we will really know if they're going to act on that promise that they were going to stop Afghan people from getting to the airport. Having seen the crowds of people showing up and the desperate anxiety to get onto a plane, I think that's going to be a challenge for the Taliban.

But for anybody who's already here, it's still very, very difficult to get inside the airport and onto a plane, whether or not you're clutching a partly guaranteed visa, an approved visa that hasn't been issued. If you're anywhere along process that is not the end, it's extremely difficult to get in.