As Afghans bury those killed in Kabul attack, sense of abandonment and anger at U.S. rises

Jane Ferguson:

It's not believed, Amna, that anyone is able to realistically leave through that airport now.

We know that the Taliban have been stopping people from going there. The Americans have said don't go, unless — even American passport holders, it's not clear if they're able to travel to the airport or they have to shelter in place.

But — so we're not — that's simply not an option for Afghans. But even before this blast, it was becoming nearly impossible for anybody without a green card or a U.S. passport to get through.

We know that the traditional overland routes out of the country are still being swarmed by people, many of those towards Pakistan, the Torkham and the Spin Buldak borders. These are the border posts that people typically cross through normally, whenever there are peace — more peaceful times, at least, between the two countries.

There are family ties between the two sides or people go for medical treatment or trade. However, right now, it's believed that the Taliban have been trying to prevent people leaving that way as well. So, that journey is perilous. It isn't putting off the tens of thousands who are reportedly trying to cross that border, often using smugglers or going across illegally at the moment, and braving Taliban attacks, because people are still determined, perhaps even more so than ever, to escape the violence here.