Comparing strategies and challenges of evacuating Afghanistan with Vietnam exit

Amna Nawaz:

For more now on the evacuation operation in Kabul and the challenges the U.S. military faces in light of yesterday's attacks, we turn to retired Colonel Mark Cancian. He had a 38-year career in the Marine Corps and was involved in the evacuation of Saigon in the early 1970s. He is now a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. That is a Washington think tank.

Colonel, welcome to the "NewsHour." And thank you for making the time.

A lot of comparisons being made between the way the U.S. left the Vietnam War and the way they are leaving this one. As you have watch the events unfold in Kabul, do you see those same similarities?