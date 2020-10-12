Politics and the pandemic permeate Day 1 of Amy Coney Barrett hearings

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, being in the room, it was surreal, Judy.

This is a cavernous place. There were a fraction of the usual number of people in it. Now, most people there were masked. The Capitol physician had actually measured the distance between each piece of furniture. And that led to, I think, something John reported about. There was less charge in the air, more of a sense of control, I think it was, less of the usual tension, I think, because of this sort of plotted-out logistics.

Now, most people wore masks, as I said, not Chairman Lindsey Graham. Also of note was that Senator Mike Lee of Utah was physically present in the room at all 10 days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He says a physician has cleared him.

But this question of masks really overrides everything at the Capitol. The Capitol Hill press corps has asked lawmakers to wear masks when they interview with us.

And I want to play some tape of what happened when White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was asked to do that.