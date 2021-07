The Biden administration released its first detainee from the U.S. detention camp at Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba on Monday. Abdul Latif Nasser was never charged with a crime, yet remained detained for 19 years. Nearly 800 prisoners have passed through Guantanamo since early 2002. Now, 39 remain. Thomas Durkin, Nasser's lawyer, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss his release and the camp's future.