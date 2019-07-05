As census goes to print, Trump administration isn’t giving up on citizenship question

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the question about the citizenship, whether or not it gets on the census, is really a political battle. And it's over the Electoral College.

The census is used to determine congressional delegations. And that also, of course, reflects on the Electoral College and, of course, how we elect the president of the United States. So the president is essentially saying, we need to know all the people that are in the United States, we know if they're citizens or not.

But opponents say this is really about undercounting or forcing undercounting people all across the country. They worry that immigrants that are not citizens will be scared and won't fill out the census. And as a result, you have congressional delegations that are smaller than the actual populations.

That said, it really does — this really is going to be a political fight, because Democrats feel very strongly that this essentially should not be on the census, while Republicans seem to be backing the president in this fight.