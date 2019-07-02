News Wrap: Census forms won’t include citizenship question

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. government will print the forms for the 2020 census without a question about citizenship. The Justice Department confirmed the decision late today.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court barred adding the citizenship question unless the administration gave a better explanation for including it. President Trump initially called for delaying the census for as long as necessary.

A military court in San Diego has acquitted Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher of murdering a suspected militant in Iraq. Gallagher was found not guilty of all charges today, except for posing with the dead man's body. He could get four months of confinement. Defense lawyers called it a huge victory.

The Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives went to federal court today to obtain President Trump's tax returns. The panel sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service after they refused to comply with an earlier request. The committee is investigating the president's tax and business dealings.

The president is touting his Fourth of July plans for the nation's capital. He tweeted this morning about a display of military tanks and an aerial flyover. The White House said he also plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Aides said that it will be purely patriotic, but senior counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested a political theme as well.