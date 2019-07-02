News Wrap: Census forms won’t include citizenship question

In our news wrap Tuesday, White House and Justice Department officials confirmed the U.S. Census Bureau will begin printing forms for the 2020 survey, without a citizenship question. Also, members of the European Union have broken a deadlock and chosen new leaders, including Belgium's Charles Michel to head the European Council and France’s Christine Lagarde to lead the European Central Bank.
Judy Woodruff:
Good evening. I'm Judy Woodruff.
On the "NewsHour" tonight, inside the detention centers. Congressman Joaquin Castro on the conditions for migrants in U.S. custody he and other lawmakers witnessed firsthand.
Then, What next in Hong Kong? We are on the ground following protests that aim to transform the relationship with mainland China.
Plus, Making the Grade — how New York City is failing to increase the number of black and Latino students at its elite public high schools.
Leanne Nunes:
When you look at not only the race of the students that get these seats, but also the financial status of these students, they have the financial means to afford test prep or other sessions or tutors that other low-income students simply do not.
Judy Woodruff:
All that and more on tonight's "PBS NewsHour."
Judy Woodruff:
The U.S. government will print the forms for the 2020 census without a question about citizenship. The Justice Department confirmed the decision late today.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court barred adding the citizenship question unless the administration gave a better explanation for including it. President Trump initially called for delaying the census for as long as necessary.
A military court in San Diego has acquitted Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher of murdering a suspected militant in Iraq. Gallagher was found not guilty of all charges today, except for posing with the dead man's body. He could get four months of confinement. Defense lawyers called it a huge victory.
The Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives went to federal court today to obtain President Trump's tax returns. The panel sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service after they refused to comply with an earlier request. The committee is investigating the president's tax and business dealings.
The president is touting his Fourth of July plans for the nation's capital. He tweeted this morning about a display of military tanks and an aerial flyover. The White House said he also plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Aides said that it will be purely patriotic, but senior counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested a political theme as well.
Kellyanne Conway:
Thematically, how wonderful this country is, our troops and military, our great democracy and great call to patriotism, the success of this administration in opening up so many jobs for individuals, what we have done for veterans. There's no final form yet, but America will hear the whole speech.
Judy Woodruff:
The president wanted a large military parade in Washington in 2017, but officials scuttled the plan, partly over the cost.
The Trump reelection campaign says that it raised $105 million in the year's second quarter. The total also includes money raised by the Republican National Committee and joint fund-raising groups. The campaign says that it has $100 million in cash on hand.
China's communist government has given full support today to Hong Kong's embattled executive, one day after protesters stormed the city legislature. Beijing said that several hundred pro-democracy activists committed — quote — "serious illegal acts."
We will hear from foreign affairs correspondent Nick Schifrin in Hong Kong later in the program.
In Brussels, members of the European Union have broken a deadlock and agreed on a new set of leaders. They nominated Belgian's Prime Minister Charles Michel today to head the European Council. France's Christine Lagarde was nominated to lead the European Central Bank. The deadlock had split Eastern and Western Europe, largely over immigration.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they finally came together.
Angela Merkel (through translator):
It took a lot of effort and commitment from all those involved, as well as a great willingness to compromise. I said today when I went in that everyone would have to move a bit.
Judy Woodruff:
The European Parliament is set for an official vote on the nominees tomorrow.
Lawmakers in Austria have approved a total ban on glyphosate, which is the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weed killer. Today's action makes Austria the first country in the European Union to take that step. The herbicide has already been banned or restricted in 17 other countries and in some American cities. Opponents say that glyphosate causes cancer.
Monsanto's parent company, Bayer, insists it is safe.
A total eclipse of the sun stretched across swathes of the Southern Hemisphere today. Astronomers flocked to Northern Chile, where views were best. Thousands of tourists joined them, including some who clearly came for the fun of it. The total eclipse lasted 2.5 minutes.
And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 69 points to close at 26786. The Nasdaq rose nearly 18 points, and the S&P 500 added eight.
And in the world's — women's World Cup of soccer, the U.S. beat England 2-1 in their semifinal match in France. The Americans now advance to Sunday's final. They will play the winner of tomorrow's semifinal between Sweden and the Netherlands. We will get details of today's win later in the program.
