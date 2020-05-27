As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, how will the U.S. respond?

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, make no mistake. This statement in this moment in U.S.-China relations and for Hong Kong really could determine the fate of the city as a global financial hub.

Now, as you know, for 30 years, the U.S. has treated Hong Kong with special status. You and I can go without a visa. Goods can travel without any kind of tariffs. And the U.S. and Hong Kong can make trade deals independent of Beijing.

And that's pushed 1,300 American companies to open up shop in Hong Kong. Now, that special status was legislated by the U.S. Congress before the 1997 handover from the United Kingdom to Beijing. And for those freedoms to continue, the law required that the president certify that Hong Kong was sufficiently independent of Beijing.

And that is what we have seen the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, saying today in this statement: "I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under U.S. laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before 1997. No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."

Now, what are those facts on the ground? As you mentioned in the introduction, pro-democracy advocates say that Beijing has systematically eroded all of the freedoms that they have enjoyed in Hong Kong, and they launched the city's largest protests we have ever seen beginning last year.

But in those protests, Beijing saw something very different. Beijing saw a — quote — "weak link" in Chinese national security and a way for — quote — "foreign forces" — translation, the United States — to threaten Beijing.

And so that's why we have seen this new national security legislation expected to be passed out of Beijing in the next couple hours. What it does is — quote — "ban acts of secession, subverting state power and organizing and carrying out terrorist activities" and bans interference in Hong Kong's eternal — internal affairs by external forces.

That is obviously very vague language that pro-democracy forces say could be used to further erode their freedoms. And that's why we saw another protest today out in the streets, thousands of Hong Kong residents protesting for their rights. More than 300 were arrested, but they say they're going to continue that protest.