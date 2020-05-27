Pelosi on COVID-19 testing, FISA bill and whether to hold in-person convention

Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

One of our — when we take the oath of office, we raise our right hand and we vow, take an oath to protect and defend the American people, the Constitution of the United States.

And, in doing so, we recognize that our strength is measured many ways, the health, the education, well-being of our children and our families, our military might, so essential, but also the intelligence that protects the force protection, for those who would go risk their lives in the initiation of hostility, to predict what would happen, to protect once they're there.

And, so, in — when I started in intelligence, like 25 years, that's what it was, force protection. Now it's so much technology. It's a whole new world.

And the FISA is about how we — how we — we have to pass a FISA bill in order to protect and defend the American people. We have to have a bill. There are those who say, oh, I don't like this bill, I don't like that bill.

You have to have a bill. Now, the bill we're taking up today is a bill that 48 of the 53 Republicans in the Senate voted for. It passed 80 — with 80 votes in the Senate just recently, and now they have sent it over to the House.

There are some who say, I don't like this, I don't like that. And if they don't want to vote for a bill, then we will just send back our House bill, which isn't as good as the Senate bill. The Senate bill was very courageous, broke new ground, very, very progressive in terms of protecting the balance between security, privacy, security and civil rights.

That's the constant balance that we have to have, and this bill does it very well. So, I would hope people would vote for it. If they don't, we will send back our original House bill.

The Senate bill is better. I wish we could do that. Eighty senators, 48 Republicans, voted for it in the Senate. On our House bill, we had two-thirds of the House members who are Republicans vote for our House bill, two-thirds of the Democrats voting for it.

So, it was bipartisan and veto-proof. But, as I say, the Senate bill is better.

So, I would hope that we can pass the Senate bill in the House today, send it to the president. If not, we will just send back our House bill, which would be OK, but it's better if we could pass the Senate bill.

But these Republicans in the House, in voting against the Senate bill, imagine, they voted against their own vote. They're countering their own vote, in support of having a check on the FISA system, just because the president told them to.

How do you protect and defend, except if he says not to?