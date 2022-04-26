As colleges and universities drop admission tests, what’s the impact on enrollment?

Hari Sreenivasan
Hari Sreenivasan
Leave your feedback
The SAT OR ACT standardized test score used to make or break college applications for high school seniors. But the pandemic turned that all on its head as nearly 80 percent of four-year colleges and universities went test optional. Many schools are now evaluating whether that policy should become permanent. Hari Sreenivasan reports from Atlanta for our series, "Rethinking College."
Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: