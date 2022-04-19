Fewer Black men are enrolling in community college. This state wants to change that

Judy Woodruff:

Enrollment in higher education suffered across the board during the pandemic. Community colleges faced the sharpest declines overall. More than 700,000 students, many of them lower-income, dropped out or delayed school. That is a 13 percent drop from 2019.

Black male students left in droves, down 21 percent. Even before the pandemic, there were concerns about Black men completing their degrees.

Stephanie Sy reports on efforts in California to reverse that trend.

It's part of our latest series on Rethinking College.